Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

