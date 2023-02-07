Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,581 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 239,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

