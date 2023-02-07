Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,803 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of VNO opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Articles

