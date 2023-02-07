Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,228 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

