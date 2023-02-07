Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,566 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.5 %

QDEL opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.