Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,566 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.5 %
QDEL opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
