Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,590 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

DISH Network stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

