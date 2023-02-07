Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 511 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $179.16. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

