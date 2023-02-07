Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $527,000 Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.9% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 50.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

