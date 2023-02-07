Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.64.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

