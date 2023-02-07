Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UBA opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.25%.

UBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.