Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Community Banks were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

