Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workiva were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,112. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

