Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 590.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $1,258,075. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenable stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.