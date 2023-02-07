The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plexus were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $281,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,522.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $281,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,522.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $1,776,171. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

