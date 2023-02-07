The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 439.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 162,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

BCRX opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

