The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Shares of AMBA opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

