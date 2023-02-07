The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

