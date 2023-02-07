The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $921,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.0 %

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Shares of BCC opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

