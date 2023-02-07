The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $939,000 Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 960.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

