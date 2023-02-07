The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $944,000 Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

PCRX stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

