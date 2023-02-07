The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $957,000 Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

