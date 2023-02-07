The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $984,000 Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.85. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.92.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Articles

