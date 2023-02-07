The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,933 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,833 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $748,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $68.85.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

