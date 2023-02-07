The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
Outfront Media Stock Performance
Outfront Media stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
