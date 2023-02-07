The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $22,213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $4,094,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,164,254.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

IE opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.