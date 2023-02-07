The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,004,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $50,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,119.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 36,806 shares valued at $3,008,246. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.