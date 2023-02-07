The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG



Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

