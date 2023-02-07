The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,822 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.53) to GBX 735 ($8.84) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

NYSE KOS opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 64.98% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.