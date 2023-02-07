The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 291 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 167,413 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.20 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.20 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,723. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

