The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 398 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $484,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $9,468,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $13,017,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

