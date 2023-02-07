The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 522 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 136.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

