The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,107 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in XPeng were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 45.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 407,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in XPeng by 39.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 193,933 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.78.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

