The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,825 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour Company Profile

NYSE:UA opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.