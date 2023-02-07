The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 886 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 837,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,235,000 after buying an additional 141,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

