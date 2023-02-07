The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toro Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

