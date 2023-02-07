Thomas Keck Sells 32,050 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) Director Thomas Keck sold 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $964,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,504,057.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,537.90.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Keck sold 612 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $18,396.72.
StepStone Group Price Performance
NASDAQ STEP opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $41.19.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
