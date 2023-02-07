Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tilray were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tilray by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 122,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

Tilray stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.68. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.