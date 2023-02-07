Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.76.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

