Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

