Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after buying an additional 815,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,392 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,139,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,497 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

