Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,942,392.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $43,942,392.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,340. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.79. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

