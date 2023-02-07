Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $23.73 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.