Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.