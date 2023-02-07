Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Veracyte

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,939 shares of company stock worth $5,006,381 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.