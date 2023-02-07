Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,144,000 after purchasing an additional 919,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,315,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

