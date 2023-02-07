Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

PC Connection Stock Down 6.4 %

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $180,883.23. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,066,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $180,883.23. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,066,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,068 shares of company stock worth $1,840,669. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.