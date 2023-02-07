Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $520.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 5.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

