Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,524. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,288 shares of company stock worth $264,997 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

