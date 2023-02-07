Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,970 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CONMED by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Stock Down 2.7 %

CNMD stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

