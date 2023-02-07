Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 495.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,713.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 445,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 428,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 291,785 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,306,223 shares of company stock valued at $35,387,310. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

VIR stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.